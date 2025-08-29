Headlines, August 29

Clipper 2 Rollout Date Still Uncertain ( VoiceofSF

More on California HSR ( KTLA

Safety Features in Response to North Berkeley Crash ( Berkeleyside

San Jose Students Get Free Bikes to Commute to School ( SJSpotLight

Test Riding Waymo, Uber, Lyft on Market ( SFStandard

Drivers Literally Asleep at the Wheel ( SFChron

Driver Kills Senior in Mountain View ( MercNews

San Bruno's Mills Park Development Canceled ( DailyJournal

Labor Day Weekend Travel Expected to be a Tad Lower ( EastBayTimes

Silicon Valley Pride Festival this Weekend ( MercNews

Obituary: H.E. Christian Peeples, AC Transit Board Director ( Oaklandside

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for Labor Day, September 1. Have a great three-day weekend!