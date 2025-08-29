Headlines, August 29

- Clipper 2 Rollout Date Still Uncertain (VoiceofSF)
- More on California HSR (KTLA)
- Safety Features in Response to North Berkeley Crash (Berkeleyside)
- San Jose Students Get Free Bikes to Commute to School (SJSpotLight)
- Test Riding Waymo, Uber, Lyft on Market (SFStandard)
- Drivers Literally Asleep at the Wheel (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Senior in Mountain View (MercNews)
- San Bruno's Mills Park Development Canceled (DailyJournal)
- Labor Day Weekend Travel Expected to be a Tad Lower (EastBayTimes)
- Silicon Valley Pride Festival this Weekend (MercNews)
- Obituary: H.E. Christian Peeples, AC Transit Board Director (Oaklandside)
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for Labor Day, September 1. Have a great three-day weekend!