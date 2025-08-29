Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 29

8:22 AM PDT on August 29, 2025

Painting the intersection in front of the Amtrak station in Oakland, Thursday, August 28. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

  • Clipper 2 Rollout Date Still Uncertain (VoiceofSF)
  • More on California HSR (KTLA)
  • Safety Features in Response to North Berkeley Crash (Berkeleyside)
  • San Jose Students Get Free Bikes to Commute to School (SJSpotLight)
  • Test Riding Waymo, Uber, Lyft on Market (SFStandard)
  • Drivers Literally Asleep at the Wheel (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Senior in Mountain View (MercNews)
  • San Bruno's Mills Park Development Canceled (DailyJournal)
  • Labor Day Weekend Travel Expected to be a Tad Lower (EastBayTimes)
  • Silicon Valley Pride Festival this Weekend (MercNews)
  • Obituary: H.E. Christian Peeples, AC Transit Board Director (Oaklandside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for Labor Day, September 1. Have a great three-day weekend!

