today's headlines

Headlines, September 2

8:09 AM PDT on September 2, 2025

  • Muni Hits Physical Cliff (SFChron)
  • BART Brake Problem Caused Delay (SFChron)
  • Merced Reacts to Adjusted HSR Plan (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Housing Bill (DavisVanguard)
  • Aaron Peskin Still Trying to Stop Housing (SFChron)
  • Treasure Island's First Major Park to Open (SFChron)
  • Casual Carpool is Back (EastBayTimes)
  • Sideshows and Oakland's Excessively Wide Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Pickup Truck Driver Kills Cyclist (Almanac)
  • San Jose Fines for Neglected Properties (SFGate)
  • Waymo Car Jumped On (ABC7)
  • Commentary: Mayor Lurie is Damaging Market Street (48Hills)

