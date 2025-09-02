Headlines, September 2

- Muni Hits Physical Cliff (SFChron)
- BART Brake Problem Caused Delay (SFChron)
- Merced Reacts to Adjusted HSR Plan (SFChron)
- More on Transit Housing Bill (DavisVanguard)
- Aaron Peskin Still Trying to Stop Housing (SFChron)
- Treasure Island's First Major Park to Open (SFChron)
- Casual Carpool is Back (EastBayTimes)
- Sideshows and Oakland's Excessively Wide Streets (Oaklandside)
- Pickup Truck Driver Kills Cyclist (Almanac)
- San Jose Fines for Neglected Properties (SFGate)
- Waymo Car Jumped On (ABC7)
- Commentary: Mayor Lurie is Damaging Market Street (48Hills)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?