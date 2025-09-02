Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: Transit Month, Adaptive Cycling, Dogon’ Bike Ride

8:06 AM PDT on September 2, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Thursday Transit Month Kickoff Rally. Meet up with other riders, city leaders, San Francisco Transit Riders members, and more at locations across the city to ride Muni together to City Hall, where speakers will share their hopes for the future of public transit. Thursday, Sept. 4, 8-10 a.m. City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Thursday Pop-Up Transit Gallery. The San Francisco Railway Museum will host a pop-up gallery featuring art from the transit community. Thursday, Sept. 4, 4-8 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, 4-8 p.m.
  • Thursday Transit Trivia Night. Start Transit Month off right with a trivia night dedicated to all things Muni, BART, and Bay Area transit. Thursday, Sept. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate ParkBORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
  • Saturday Dogon’ Bike Ride. Join in for a day for the dogs at Sunset Dunes Park. There will be dog resources, activities, and dog adoptions. Saturday, Sept. 6, ​11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunset Dunes, S.F.
  • Sunday Biking with Children. Learn about all the cycling options for kids and parents, as well as tips, tricks, and tools for biking with your children safely and conveniently. Sunday, Sept. 7, 3-4:30 p.m. Natural Resources, 1051 Valencia Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

today's headlines

Headlines, September 2

September 2, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Workers Remind Philadelphia Pols That Transit Cuts Kill

Philadelphia's devastating transit cuts are also a warning to the Bay Area

September 1, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 29

August 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: The Massachusetts Company That Traded the Trash Truck For a Bike

August 28, 2025
CAHSRA

Commentary: The Real Reason Trump Opposes High-Speed Rail isn’t About Trains, it’s about Power

This is about petroleum versus renewable electric power

August 28, 2025
See all posts