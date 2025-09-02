This Week: Transit Month, Adaptive Cycling, Dogon’ Bike Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Thursday Transit Month Kickoff Rally. Meet up with other riders, city leaders, San Francisco Transit Riders members, and more at locations across the city to ride Muni together to City Hall, where speakers will share their hopes for the future of public transit. Thursday, Sept. 4, 8-10 a.m. City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday Pop-Up Transit Gallery. The San Francisco Railway Museum will host a pop-up gallery featuring art from the transit community. Thursday, Sept. 4, 4-8 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, 4-8 p.m.
- Thursday Transit Trivia Night. Start Transit Month off right with a trivia night dedicated to all things Muni, BART, and Bay Area transit. Thursday, Sept. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
- Saturday Dogon’ Bike Ride. Join in for a day for the dogs at Sunset Dunes Park. There will be dog resources, activities, and dog adoptions. Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunset Dunes, S.F.
- Sunday Biking with Children. Learn about all the cycling options for kids and parents, as well as tips, tricks, and tools for biking with your children safely and conveniently. Sunday, Sept. 7, 3-4:30 p.m. Natural Resources, 1051 Valencia Street, S.F.
