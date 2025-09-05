Skip to Content
BART

BART Transbay/S.F. Service Remains Down Following System-Wide Issue

Apparently a computer glitch took out Bay Area Rapid Transit just in time for the Friday morning commute

8:03 AM PDT on September 5, 2025

Rockridge BART Station faregates. (Photo/BART)

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m. BART has resumed limited train service in the East Bay only. West Oakland station remains closed. There is currently no service through the Transbay Tube or at any West Bay stations.

The entire BART network was out of service for several hours Friday morning. The agency provided only the following:

A computer equipment problem following network upgrade work is preventing the start of service this morning. Seek alternative means of transportation. 

BART is sending people to its trip planner page to find alternate ways to get around, such as AC Transit and Muni.

Streetsblog will update this post as more information becomes available.

