Headlines, September 5

- Computer Glitch Takes Down BART Friday Morning (SFChron, SFGate)
- BART Blunders Handling of Smoke-Filled Train (SFChron)
- More on Transit Month (SFGate)
- More on BART Direct Payment (APTA)
- Newsom Holding Up Financial Lifeline to Bay Area Transit (Politico, EastBayTimes)
- Philly's Transit Woes as Warning to Bay Area (SFChron)
- Boom Loop is Underway, as Multi-Family Housing Construction and Job Growth Lag (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Developer Looks to Expand Pedestrian Zone on California Ave. (PaloAltoOnline)
- Engardio Door Knocking Against Recall (MissionLocal, SFStandard)
- Waymo Going to San Jose Airport (SFChron, TechCrunch, FutureTransport)
- Cybertruck Driver Runs Over Burning Man Attendee (SFGate)
