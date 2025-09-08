This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling, Bay Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car free, car light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Tuesday, September 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Temescal Brewing, 4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Tuesday, September 9, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, September 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday The Bay Ride. Go 135-miles around the entire Bay Area from San Francisco thru the North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, and then back to San Francisco, or take the 40-mile ride from San Francisco to Oakland. Saturday, September 13, Starts 7 a.m. at Sports Basement Presidio, 610 Old Mason Street, S.F.
- Saturday Behind-the-Scenes Cable Car Tour and Ride. SPUR invites you to their third annual tour of San Francisco’s iconic cable car barn and powerhouse. Saturday, September 13, 10-11:30 a.m. Register for location.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
- Saturday Ride & Zine with ComMUNIty Magazine. Hop on Muni to get the first copy of ComMUNIty–a magazine celebrating Muni. Drink beer, meet your neighbors, and share your Muni stories. Saturday, September 13, 3-5 p.m. Standard Deviant Brewing, 280 14th Street, S.F.
- Sunday Solano Stroll. This family event promotes the unique traits of Solano Avenue, helping independently-owned businesses, artists, and community organizations to thrive by exposure and fundraising. Sunday, September 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Solano Avenue, Albany.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.