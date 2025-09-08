Skip to Content
Events

This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling, Bay Ride

8:00 AM PDT on September 8, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car free, car light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Tuesday, September 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Temescal Brewing, 4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Tuesday, September 9, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, September 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday The Bay Ride. Go 135-miles around the entire Bay Area from San Francisco thru the North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, and then back to San Francisco, or take the 40-mile ride from San Francisco to Oakland. Saturday, September 13, Starts 7 a.m. at Sports Basement Presidio, 610 Old Mason Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Behind-the-Scenes Cable Car Tour and Ride. SPUR invites you to their third annual tour of San Francisco’s iconic cable car barn and powerhouse. Saturday, September 13, 10-11:30 a.m. Register for location.
  • Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
  • Saturday Ride & Zine with ComMUNIty Magazine. Hop on Muni to get the first copy of ComMUNIty–a magazine celebrating Muni. Drink beer, meet your neighbors, and share your Muni stories. Saturday, September 13, 3-5 p.m. Standard Deviant Brewing, 280 14th Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Solano Stroll. This family event promotes the unique traits of Solano Avenue, helping independently-owned businesses, artists, and community organizations to thrive by exposure and fundraising. Sunday, September 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Solano Avenue, Albany.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Transit Advocacy

Emergency Rally: Advocates Demand Gov. Newsom ‘Fund Transit Now’

All the major transit advocacy groups assemble Monday morning in downtown San Francisco to demand the city's former Mayor intervene and stop the cancellation of a vital $750 million intended to keep the city moving

September 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 8

September 8, 2025
Transit Advocacy

Call to Action: Tell Governor Newsom (Again) to Support Transit

A crucial $750 million loan for transit funding is in jeopardy with the Dept. of Finance and needs the governor's intervention

September 5, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

September 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 5

September 5, 2025
BART

All BART Service Restored Following System-Wide Issue

Apparently a computer glitch took out Bay Area Rapid Transit just in time for the Friday morning commute

September 5, 2025
