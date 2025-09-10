Headlines, September 10

- More on Essential Bridge Loan for Transit (Berkeleyside)
- Advocates Look for New Commitment to Vision Zero (KQED)
- More on BART Direct Payment (Travel&TourWorld)
- Donors and Lurie's Vision for Downtown (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Tiburon Blvd. Plan Shows Caltrans Still Doesn't Give a Crap about Bicyclist Safety (MarinIJ)
- Driver Crashes into Muni Bus (MissionLocal)
- Amtrak Train Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
- Bad News for a Suburban TOD (EastBayTimes)
- History of Portsmouth Square (SFGate)
- Sam Smith Rides the Bus (SFChron)
- 18 September Events in San Francisco (SFExaminer)
