Headlines, September 24

- Coalition to Get Transit Funding Passed (SFExaminer)
- More on Caltrain Electrification Anniversary (RailwayAge)
- What's in a Name? 'Mid Market' or 'Lower Hayes' (SFChron, SFStandard)
- New Park for the 'East Cut' (SFExaminer)
- App Briefly Tracked Parking Enforcement (MissionLocal, Wired, SFStandard)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Redwood City (DailyJournal)
- Burlingame Daylights Driveway Near Site of Crash (DailyJournal)
- Plans for Electric Bus Yard (MarinIJ)
- San Mateo Cultural Festival (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Engardio Recall Shows Coalition Collapse (ScottsBlog)
- Commentary: Gov. Should Sign Red Light Camera Law (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?