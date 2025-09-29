Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 29

8:13 AM PDT on September 29, 2025

  • Commuter Rail Recovering from COVID (GovTech)
  • Sunday's BART Delays (MercNews)
  • South City Ferry Service in Jeopardy (DailyJournal)
  • More on Trump Attack on Trails and Bike Lanes (SFChron)
  • Is Newsom a Legit Climate Leader? (SFChron)
  • Sunset Dunes Helps Park Accessibility (SFChron)
  • Oakland Won't Do Daylighting Enforcement? (Oaklandside)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
  • Drunk Driving Waymo (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on the Engardio and Other Recalls (SFChron)
  • Commentary: LA's New Rail Line Doesn't Quite Work (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Reflections on S.F. Rec & Parks Boss (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Oakland

Eyes on the Street: Oakland’s Impossible Bike Cut-Through is Open

Be sure to thank your friendly neighborhood advocates and the many bike-supportive staffers at Oakland DOT for getting this done

September 29, 2025
Events

This Week: Peninsula Transit Happy Hour, San Jose Bikes, Berkeley Streets Ribbon Cutting

September 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

States Have More Power Than They Think to Fund Sustainable Transportation

September 28, 2025
High Speed Rail

Save the Date: Attend a Talk with High Speed Rail CEO Ian Choudri

Streetsblog's editor will host a Q&A with the head of the California High Speed Rail Authority at Manny's in the Mission, October 22

September 26, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

September 26, 2025
See all posts