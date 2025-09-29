Headlines, September 29

- Commuter Rail Recovering from COVID (GovTech)
- Sunday's BART Delays (MercNews)
- South City Ferry Service in Jeopardy (DailyJournal)
- More on Trump Attack on Trails and Bike Lanes (SFChron)
- Is Newsom a Legit Climate Leader? (SFChron)
- Sunset Dunes Helps Park Accessibility (SFChron)
- Oakland Won't Do Daylighting Enforcement? (Oaklandside)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
- Drunk Driving Waymo (SFChron, SFStandard)
- More on the Engardio and Other Recalls (SFChron)
- Commentary: LA's New Rail Line Doesn't Quite Work (SFChron)
- Commentary: Reflections on S.F. Rec & Parks Boss (SFStandard)
