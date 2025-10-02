Headlines, October 2

- State Regulators Investigating Muni's Runaway Train (KQED)
- Why the US Pays so Much for Transit (Planetizen)
- Update on Vegas/LA High-speed Rail (EastBayTimes)
- SFPD's Crosswalk Chicken (VoiceofSF)
- SFPD Does a Little More Traffic Enforcement (VoiceofSF)
- Red Light Cameras in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- More on Cyclist Killed in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Traffic Solved Again in North Bay? (SFChron)
- Federal Shutdown and Local Impacts (EastBayTimes)
- Plans to Revitalize One Montgomery (SFChron)
- More on Downtown Renewal Efforts (SFExaminer)
