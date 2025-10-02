Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, October 2

8:12 AM PDT on October 2, 2025

  • State Regulators Investigating Muni's Runaway Train (KQED)
  • Why the US Pays so Much for Transit (Planetizen)
  • Update on Vegas/LA High-speed Rail (EastBayTimes)
  • SFPD's Crosswalk Chicken (VoiceofSF)
  • SFPD Does a Little More Traffic Enforcement (VoiceofSF)
  • Red Light Cameras in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Cyclist Killed in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Traffic Solved Again in North Bay? (SFChron)
  • Federal Shutdown and Local Impacts (EastBayTimes)
  • Plans to Revitalize One Montgomery (SFChron)
  • More on Downtown Renewal Efforts (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

