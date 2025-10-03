Weekend Roundup: Speed Cameras Work, Transit Month Wraps…

Here are three Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

SFMTA data shows speed cameras are working to slow drivers

An SFMTA speed camera at Green and Franklin Streets, across from the lead image. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

After years of advocacy, SFMTA finished installing and activating speed cameras at locations throughout the city earlier this year. In August, the agency finally started using them to issue fines instead of just warnings. And now, at long last, the data is in: they work as intended.

From an SFMTA release:

Before installing our cameras, the SFMTA measured the speed of San Francisco drivers at all 33 locations in our automated speed enforcement network. We now have post-installation speed measurements for 15 of those locations. This adds an extra layer of monitoring and analysis for driving behavior and can work as a backup while we implement this new pilot technology. The new data was collected in September. In the graph below, you can see just how much speeding has decreased at these 15 locations. We conducted pneumatic tube measurements at 15 locations within the Speed Safety Camera network both before and after implementation.

Bottom line, says SFMTA: there has been a significant decline in speeding. "On average, there was a 72 percent reduction in speeding vehicles across these 15 sample sites," concludes the report. From Streetsblog's view, it's time to expand the program beyond a pilot and roll them out everywhere along with physical infrastructure to reduce speeding.

A successful Transit Month 2025 wrapped up this week

Above is a chart of the ride leaders who took part in a transit month contest in September to log the most miles and trips on the Bay Area's transit systems. That was just one small part of a hugely successful month of over 70 events across the Bay Area.

Advocates are planning one last soiree to hand out awards and thank everyone who participated. From the San Francisco Transit Riders:

Join San Francisco Transit Riders and Seamless Bay Area on October 10th to close out Transit Month by celebrating some of the people who have gone above and beyond to improve transit in the past year. We'll honor bus operators, transit planners, and advocates alike who help us build a more equitable, growing, and accessible public transit system and culture for all. The Rider First Awards cap off a month of events, rallies, and our Ride Contest. It's also where we'll be announcing our various Ride Contest winners and handing out prizes. This is your LAST opportunity to score your very own exclusive Transit Month 2025 Clipper Card! We'll have fun activities, special guest speakers, and light food and refreshments. Come celebrate with us!

That event, again, will be on Friday, October 10, 6-8 p.m., Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale St, San Francisco. RSVP.

And lastly, Caltrain's short video on its electrification anniversary

Last month Streetsblog covered the one-year anniversary of the start of Caltrain electric service between San Francisco and San Jose. Caltrain put together a short video montage of riders to help mark the anniversary. Check it out above.