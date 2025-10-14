This Week: Car Free Happy Hour, Treasure Island Parking, Bike Class

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, car free curious, or simply want to hang out with fun people and talk about buses, bikes and trains, everyone is welcome. Wednesday, October 15, 5:30-7 p.m., Los Moles Beer Garden, 6120 Potrero Ave, El Cerrito.
- Friday Paid Parking Proposed for Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island. SFMTA is advancing a proposal to manage public on-street parking on Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island using metered parking. Come join a discussion. Friday, October 17, 10 a.m. Join via Online Teams, SFMTA.com/EngHearing.
- Friday Filipino-American History Month Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for an ethno-tour on bike of the Filipino cultural district, SoMa Pilipinas. Friday, October 17, 4-6 p.m. Meet at the YBCA, 701 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bike Class and Firefighter Family Ride. Join SFFD, SF Safe Routes to School, and the SF Bicycle Coalition for a fun, low-stress family bike ride. Saturday, October 18, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Panhandle Park Blacktop (Fell and Ashbury) to JFK Promenade (Whales Tail), S.F.
- Saturday Ghost Streets of Golden Gate Park and the Panhandle. Bicycle through spaces in Golden Gate Park and the Panhandle that used to be for cars but have since transformed into open areas prioritized for people, welcoming pedestrians, equestrians, picnickers, and people on bikes. Saturday, October 18, 12-2 p.m. Starts in Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F.
- Sunday Bike Bus Fest. Join Streets Forward, kids, families, and people of all ages for a family-friendly bike ride and post-ride party featuring "Coach" Balto, co-founder of Bike Bus World. Sunday, October 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., JFK Promenade just east of the Conservatory of Flowers and Nancy Pelosi Drive near the "Love Blocks," 244 John F Kennedy Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Excelsior. This event transforms part of Mission Street into a vibrant space for recreation, culture, and engagement. Sunday, October 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mission Street between Avalon Ave/Theresa Street and Geneva Ave., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.