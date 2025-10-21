Headlines, October 21

- Next Gen Clipper to Finally Launch in December? (Hoodline)
- More on BART's Role in 'No Kings' (DailyCalifornian)
- More Problems on BART (KPIX, SFChron, SFStandard)
- Napa Builds First Parking-Protected Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
- India Basin Park Anniversary (SFChron)
- San Francisco Chinatown's Recovery (SFChron)
- Waymo Illegally Passes a School Bus (SFChron)
- New Life for 2200 block of Shattuck Avenue? (Berkeleyside)
- Trump is Defunding Clean Energy (EastBayTimes)
- Muni Themed Sandwiches (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Do Street Protests Make a Difference? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Housing Near Transit is Less Desirable? (EastBayTimes)
