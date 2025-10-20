Headlines, October 20

- 'No Kings' Rally Takes Over Streets (SFChron, Berkeleyside, SFStandard)
- Trump Repeats Threats to Send National Guard to San Francisco (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Major BART Outage (SFGate, ABC7)
- Muni and Reaching 'Zero Emissions' (MissionLocal)
- Can BART Revive 16th Street? (SFChron)
- What Happened to 13th Street's Bike Lane? (SFChron)
- 'California Forever' Plan Grows (SFGate)
- Spending a Saturday on Treasure Island (SFStandard)
- Interview with Engardio about Sunset Dunes and S.F. Politics (SFExaminer)
- More on 'Family Zoning' (CBSNews)
- Just One More Lane, Just One More Lane to Fix Traffic (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Salesforce is Not Making Additional Investments in S.F. (SFStandard)
