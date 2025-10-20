Headlines, October 20

Berkeleyside, SFStandard) 'No Kings' Rally Takes Over Streets ( SFChron

SFExaminer) Trump Repeats Threats to Send National Guard to San Francisco ( SFStandard

ABC7) Major BART Outage ( SFGate

Muni and Reaching 'Zero Emissions' ( MissionLocal

Can BART Revive 16th Street? ( SFChron

What Happened to 13th Street's Bike Lane? ( SFChron

'California Forever' Plan Grows ( SFGate

Spending a Saturday on Treasure Island ( SFStandard

Interview with Engardio about Sunset Dunes and S.F. Politics ( SFExaminer

More on 'Family Zoning' ( CBSNews

Just One More Lane, Just One More Lane to Fix Traffic ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Salesforce is Not Making Additional Investments in S.F. ( SFStandard

