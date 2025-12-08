Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 8

8:21 AM PST on December 8, 2025

  • More BART Delays (Oaklandside)
  • What a Muni Parcel Tax Would Cost S.F. Homeowners (SFChron)
  • Profile of Rick Laubscher and S.F.'s Historic Streetcars (SFChron)
  • More on Call for Caltrain Bike Advisors (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Golden Gate Ferry Fleet Overhaul (MarinIJ)
  • More on S.F. Removing Kirkham Neckdown (SFStandard)
  • Waymo's Going Around Stopped School Buses (SFChron)
  • Footage of Waymo Killing Cat (NYTimes)
  • Parking in the Northeast Mission (SFChron)
  • Rep. Mark DeSaulnier Hosts Town Hall on Transportation, Education (KTVU)
  • And Another District 4 Election Coming Soon (MissionLocal)
  • Letters: Don't Destroy Sunset Dunes (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

