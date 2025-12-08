Headlines, December 8

- More BART Delays (Oaklandside)
- What a Muni Parcel Tax Would Cost S.F. Homeowners (SFChron)
- Profile of Rick Laubscher and S.F.'s Historic Streetcars (SFChron)
- More on Call for Caltrain Bike Advisors (LocalNewsMatters)
- Golden Gate Ferry Fleet Overhaul (MarinIJ)
- More on S.F. Removing Kirkham Neckdown (SFStandard)
- Waymo's Going Around Stopped School Buses (SFChron)
- Footage of Waymo Killing Cat (NYTimes)
- Parking in the Northeast Mission (SFChron)
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier Hosts Town Hall on Transportation, Education (KTVU)
- And Another District 4 Election Coming Soon (MissionLocal)
- Letters: Don't Destroy Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?