Headlines, November 12

- Video Shows Muni Driver Nodding Off (SFChron, NBCBayArea, KRON4)
- Muni's Bayview Shuttle Running out of Time (SFStandard)
- SamTrans Structural Deficit (DailyJournal)
- Marin's Electric Bus Yard Study (MarinIJ)
- Some Urban Density in Sausalito? (SFChron)
- Sprawl and High Speed Rail in Fresno (SFGate)
- San Francisco's Street Crisis Teams (SFChron)
- Taking Amtrak to Wine Country (SFStandard)
- Housing and Other Topics with Scott Wiener (MissionLocal)
- Even Texas Can't get Around by Car Alone (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bike Lanes Generate Endless Debate (DailyJournal)
