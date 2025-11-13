Headlines, November 13

- BART Plans for Future Even Amidst Current Funding Issues (SFChron)
- More Ambassadors at Market Street BART Stops (SFExaminer)
- BART to Raise Car Storage Prices (SFChron)
- More on Sleeping Muni Driver (NBCBayArea)
- Richmond Invites Input on Bike Lane Project (RichmondStandard)
- Waymo Keeps Expanding (SFChron)
- What Happened to Uber's Claim it Would End Car Ownership? (Gizmodo)
- S.F.'s Downtown Mall has New Owners (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Bay Area Pavement is in 'Fair' Condition? (CBSNews)
- Ballot Measure Could Overhaul CEQA (MarinIJ)
- Transit Super Nerds (SFStandard)
