Headlines, November 19

- More on Mayor's Failed Pick for District 4 Supervisor (SFChron)
- California HSR Lawsuit and Trump's Claw Back of $4 Billion (Bloomberg)
- Housing Development Planned for Outer Richmond (SFChron)
- Some Outer Richmond Neighbors Pissed About New Housing (SFStandard)
- More on San Francisco's Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
- How Much Time Bay Area Drivers Spend in Traffic (Axios)
- E-Bike Training Educates Students (SMDailyJournal)
- But I Saw a Bicyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
- Night Markets Good for Business (SFExaminer)
- San Jose Delays Housing (SJSpotlight)
- It was Illegal to Open a Grocery Store on Jack London Square Waterfront? (KQED)
