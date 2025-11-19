Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco
Headlines, November 19

8:38 AM PST on November 19, 2025

  • More on Mayor's Failed Pick for District 4 Supervisor (SFChron)
  • California HSR Lawsuit and Trump's Claw Back of $4 Billion (Bloomberg)
  • Housing Development Planned for Outer Richmond (SFChron)
  • Some Outer Richmond Neighbors Pissed About New Housing (SFStandard)
  • More on San Francisco's Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
  • How Much Time Bay Area Drivers Spend in Traffic (Axios)
  • E-Bike Training Educates Students (SMDailyJournal)
  • But I Saw a Bicyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
  • Night Markets Good for Business (SFExaminer)
  • San Jose Delays Housing (SJSpotlight)
  • It was Illegal to Open a Grocery Store on Jack London Square Waterfront? (KQED)

Vision Zero

Driver Kills Cyclist at Alemany and Naglee

Wide, high-speed street with painted bike lanes and no protection leads to inevitable outcome. This was not an accident

November 19, 2025
Sunset

Q&A with Former Supervisor Joel Engardio

Streetsblog catches up with District 4's recalled supervisor to reflect on Sunset Dunes, other car-free spaces, and the future of San Francisco

November 18, 2025
Alameda

Eyes on the Street: the Cross-Alameda Trail is Complete

Riders should be able to use the last 200 feet shortly after the weather improves

November 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 18

November 18, 2025
Report: Traffic Injuries Increase Near Amazon Last-Mile Warehouses

November 17, 2025
