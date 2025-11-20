Headlines, November 20

- S.F. is Doing Transit Lane Parking Enforcement? (KQED)
- More on California Killing E-Bike Program (SFChron)
- Lurie's Short List for District 4 Supervisor (SFChron)
- More on Rezoning Plans (SFStandard)
- Repaving 19th Ave. (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Who Let the Waymos in? (PaloAltoOnline)
- Driver Dies After Crashing into Building (EastBayTimes)
- Anti-Graffiti Workers Paint Over Valencia Art Wall (MissionLocal)
- Study Shows More Poverty in San Francisco (SFGate)
- Housing Approved in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
- Letters: Robotaxis are the Last Thing Seniors Need (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F. has a New Font (SFChron)
