Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 20

8:31 AM PST on November 20, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable

November 19, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Op-Ed: Is There Really More ‘Freedom’ in a City That Depends on Cars?

November 19, 2025
Vision Zero

Driver Kills Cyclist at Alemany and Naglee

Wide, high-speed street with painted bike lanes and no protection leads to inevitable outcome. This was not an accident

November 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 19

November 19, 2025
Sunset

Q&A with Former Supervisor Joel Engardio

Streetsblog catches up with District 4's recalled supervisor to reflect on Sunset Dunes, other car-free spaces, and the future of San Francisco

November 18, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

CalBike, Other Advocates, Pressure State on Renewing E-Bike Incentive Program

November 18, 2025
See all posts