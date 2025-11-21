Headlines, November 21

- More on Transit Lane Enforcement (NBCBayArea)
- More Money for S.F. Buses (SFChron)
- BART Problems Between South Hayward and Berryessa (SFChron, SFGate)
- SFMTA Installing Traffic Calming (SFChron, theFrisc)
- Mayor Lurie Closing in on New District 4 Supe Replacement (KTVU)
- San Rafael Bike Theft Sting (MarinIJ)
- Sausalito NIMBYs are Nimbying Hard (MarinIJ)
- More on Safeway Housing in San Francisco (SFChron)
- San Ramon's Pavement Conditions (Patch)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (CBSNews)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?