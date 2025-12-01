Skip to Content
This Week: Bikes on BART, Waymo on Market Street, Community Repair

8:07 AM PST on December 1, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, December 1, 6-8 p.m. Agenda and meeting link here.
  • Monday/tonight! Oakland Charter Reform. Join SPUR for this talk about reforming governance in Oakland. Monday/tonight, December 1, 6 p.m. Redwood Heights Recreation Center, 3883 Aliso Ave, Oakland.
  • Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. On the agenda: staff will present an informational item about undoing Better Market Street with the introduction of Waymo, Uber Blacks, and Lyft Blacks between Steuart and 10th streets. Tuesday, December 2, 1 p.m., Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. or watch online.
  • Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as they rehabilitate donated and abandoned bicycles and get them to folks who need them. Tuesday, December 2, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bike Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets but want more info on safety and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Tuesday, December 2, 6 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Merry Muni Skate Night. Join SFMTA for an evening of ice skating, giveaways, and photo ops with your friends, family and transit fans. Wednesday, December 3, 7 p.m., Union Square Park, 333 Post Street, S.F.
  • Friday Car-free Emeryville Holiday Parade. Bike East Bay will be providing free, secure bike valet at the Emeryville Holiday Parade. Friday, December 5, 4:30 p.m., Tree Lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. (bike valet 5:30-10 p.m.), 1333 Park Ave., Emeryville.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Sunset

Advocates React to New New Sunset Supervisor

Let's hope this Supe works out better than Beya Alcaraz

December 1, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 1

December 1, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

OPINION: Where Cities are Investing, Vision Zero is Working 

November 27, 2025

A Happy Streetsblog Thanksgiving

November 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 26

November 26, 2025
