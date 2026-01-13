Headlines, January 13

- What BART Outages do to Traffic (SFChron)
- Muni's 'Slow Ride to Recovery' (theFrisc)
- Caltrain Copper Theif Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
- Funding for Novato Bus Hub (MarinIJ)
- Supervisor Wong Having Trouble Getting Signatures on Sunset Dunes-Killing Bill (SFStandard)
- More on Mayor Lurie's First Year the City's Trajectory (SFChron)
- North Beach on the Upswing (SFStandard)
- Stonestown Light Pole Dashed into Traffic (SFChron)
- Oakland Protests Killing of Renee Good (Oaklandside)
- The Poor Safety Record of American Railroads (EastBayTimes)
- China's Transportation Lives in the Future (SFExaminer)
- Letters: Claims of Muni Bus Efficiency are Misleading (SFChron)
