today's headlines

Headlines, January 13

8:04 AM PST on January 13, 2026

  • What BART Outages do to Traffic (SFChron)
  • Muni's 'Slow Ride to Recovery' (theFrisc)
  • Caltrain Copper Theif Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
  • Funding for Novato Bus Hub (MarinIJ)
  • Supervisor Wong Having Trouble Getting Signatures on Sunset Dunes-Killing Bill (SFStandard)
  • More on Mayor Lurie's First Year the City's Trajectory (SFChron)
  • North Beach on the Upswing (SFStandard)
  • Stonestown Light Pole Dashed into Traffic (SFChron)
  • Oakland Protests Killing of Renee Good (Oaklandside)
  • The Poor Safety Record of American Railroads (EastBayTimes)
  • China's Transportation Lives in the Future (SFExaminer)
  • Letters: Claims of Muni Bus Efficiency are Misleading (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

