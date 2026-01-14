Skip to Content
Headlines, January 14

8:23 AM PST on January 14, 2026

  • Integration of Bay Area Transit (PW)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (SFExaminer)
  • More on Failure of Alan Wong's Attempt to Kill Sunset Dunes (MissionLocal, SFChron, KQED, SFGate)
  • Sunset Engardio Recallers Launch New Signature Campaign to Kill Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • BART has a Power Problem (EastBayTimes)
  • More AC Transit Bus Changes (Oaklandside)
  • A Look a the Supervisor Races (SFExaminer)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once (KRON4)
  • Crime Down Except in SoMa and Mission Bay (SFChron)
  • Vanderbilt University Coming to S.F. and Oakland (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Letters: More Vibes About Traffic and Closing Sunset Dunes (SFChron)

Congestion Pricing

Congestion Pricing: Is it Time to Try it in San Francisco?

Congestion pricing has been an unqualified success in New York (and lots of other places). Why wouldn't it work here? That was the question on a recent episode of State of the Bay on KALW

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Analysis: What It Would Take To Put America First in Transit Again

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: Transportation Researchers Still Care About Equity. This Week They’re Proving It

January 13, 2026
Sunset

Supervisor Wong’s Attempt to Put Cars Back on Sunset Dunes Crashes

Plus an ode to Sunset Dunes: "To the Neighbors — and the One Who Now Speaks for Them"

Roger Rudick and Kevin Reed
January 13, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal

January 13, 2026
Headlines, January 13

January 13, 2026
