Headlines, January 14

- Integration of Bay Area Transit (PW)
- More on Regional Transit Measure (SFExaminer)
- More on Failure of Alan Wong's Attempt to Kill Sunset Dunes (MissionLocal, SFChron, KQED, SFGate)
- Sunset Engardio Recallers Launch New Signature Campaign to Kill Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- BART has a Power Problem (EastBayTimes)
- More AC Transit Bus Changes (Oaklandside)
- A Look a the Supervisor Races (SFExaminer)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once (KRON4)
- Crime Down Except in SoMa and Mission Bay (SFChron)
- Vanderbilt University Coming to S.F. and Oakland (SFGate, SFChron)
- Letters: More Vibes About Traffic and Closing Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
