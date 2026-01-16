Headlines, January 16

- Lurie Talks Muni in State of City Speech (SFChron, SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- City Betrays 'Transit First' Policy Again, This Time on Ocean Ave (InglesideLight)
- More on Regional Transit Funding Measure (CCHerald)
- BART Fiber Optic Cable Theft (EastBayTimes)
- Racial Disparity Fell in Traffic Stops (MissionLocal)
- Financial Reboot of Downtown Tower Project (SFChron)
- More on Vanderbilt U. Coming to Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Soccer Stadium in Howard Terminal? (Oaklandside)
- New Investment on Valencia (MissionLocal)
- 'Spare the Air' Alert Continues (MarinIJ)
- Car-Culture Shock after Living in Spain (BizInsider)
- Commentary: Lurie Didn't Mention Sunset Dunes and More on State of the City (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?