Headlines, January 16

SFExaminer, MissionLocal) Lurie Talks Muni in State of City Speech ( SFChron

City Betrays 'Transit First' Policy Again, This Time on Ocean Ave ( InglesideLight

More on Regional Transit Funding Measure ( CCHerald

BART Fiber Optic Cable Theft ( EastBayTimes

Racial Disparity Fell in Traffic Stops ( MissionLocal

Financial Reboot of Downtown Tower Project ( SFChron

More on Vanderbilt U. Coming to Oakland ( Oaklandside

Soccer Stadium in Howard Terminal? ( Oaklandside

New Investment on Valencia ( MissionLocal

'Spare the Air' Alert Continues ( MarinIJ

Car-Culture Shock after Living in Spain ( BizInsider

Commentary: Lurie Didn't Mention Sunset Dunes and More on State of the City ( SFStandard

