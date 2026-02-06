Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, February 6

7:31 AM PST on February 6, 2026

  • BART Stations That Could Close Under Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron)
  • San Jose Mayor Warns of Transit 'Death Spiral' (Hoodline)
  • Campaign to Stabilize Muni (Vanguard)
  • More on HSR Track Laying Prep (Trains)
  • Trump Cuts Blue State 'Woke' Transit (theHill)
  • New Tech/Options on BART Ahead of Super Bowl (GovTech)
  • How to Take Transit to the Super Bowl (SFist)
  • New Bill Would Close Transit Housing Loophole (CalMatters)
  • More on S.F. Shuttered Mall (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk (EastBayTimes)
  • What 'Mileage Tax' Actually Means (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Is Infrastructure Ready for AVs? (SFSpotlight)

VTA

Take the Train to the Super Bowl

Transit agencies make a final push from the red zone to encourage people not to drive to the big game. But as usual, cyclists get hosed

February 6, 2026
Government by AI? Trump Administration Plans to Write Regulations Using Artificial Intelligence

February 5, 2026
Alameda

Alameda Gets Award for its Bike Infrastructure

The staff at the city of Alameda has been working diligently for years on protected infrastructure. Now that work is getting national attention

February 5, 2026
Highway Projects Still Grab Biggest Share as California OK’s Nearly $1B in State Transportation Funding

February 5, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: Ed Roberts, Curb Cuts and the Origins of the Disability Movement

February 5, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, February 5

February 5, 2026
