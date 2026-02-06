Headlines, February 6

- BART Stations That Could Close Under Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron)
- San Jose Mayor Warns of Transit 'Death Spiral' (Hoodline)
- Campaign to Stabilize Muni (Vanguard)
- More on HSR Track Laying Prep (Trains)
- Trump Cuts Blue State 'Woke' Transit (theHill)
- New Tech/Options on BART Ahead of Super Bowl (GovTech)
- How to Take Transit to the Super Bowl (SFist)
- New Bill Would Close Transit Housing Loophole (CalMatters)
- More on S.F. Shuttered Mall (SFChron)
- But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk (EastBayTimes)
- What 'Mileage Tax' Actually Means (SFChron)
- Commentary: Is Infrastructure Ready for AVs? (SFSpotlight)
