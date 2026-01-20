This Week: SFBike Member Meeting, High Speed Rail, Bike Lights

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Annual Member Meeting. SF Bike Board candidates will be given an opportunity to speak and members will have a chance to ask them questions directly after the forum. Valet bicycle parking will be provided. Tuesday/today, January 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Founder’s Hall at Children’s Day School, 601 Dolores Street, S.F.
- Wednesday What California High-Speed Rail Can Teach. Join Boris Lipkin, former Northern California Regional Director for the California High-Speed Rail Authority, as he talks with Sebastian Petty about his 15 years spent working on the project and his insights into what high-speed rail can teach us about megaproject delivery. Wednesday, January 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee. This committee advises the city of San Francisco on how best to spend the Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund. Thursday, January 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Rm. 2107, UCSF Mission Hall, 550 16th Street, S.F.
- Thursday Strong Towns Comes to Lafayette. Norm Van Eeden Petersman from Strong Towns comes to Lafayette to share his experience across the US and Canada. Thursday, January 22, 12:30-2 p.m., Lafayette Scoop, 63 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for its light distribution campaign. Thursday, January 22, 5-7 p.m., 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, January, 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Regional Measure Signature Gathering Kickoff. To avoid devastating Bay Area transit service cuts, advocates need to gather over 200,000 signatures to get Connect Bay Area Transit, the five-county regional transit funding measure, on the ballot. Attend a kickoff event to help with the effort. Friday, January 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Find an event location near you).
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line