Headlines, January 28

8:51 AM PST on January 28, 2026

  • More on Central Subway (ABC7, Axios)
  • More on Clipper II Bugs (KQED)
  • More on San Francisco Traffic Congestion (KRON4)
  • San Ramon Office Park to Become Homes (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclists Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • Glad He's Not a Cop Anymore, but Did they Revoke His Driver's License? (MarinIJ)
  • What to Eat in Revived Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • More on Downtown Mural (SFExaminer)
  • I Taut I Taw A Puddy-Tat on California Street (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Oakland Reacts to ICE (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Is Vision Zero Just a Slogan? (SMDailyJournal)

