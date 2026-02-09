Headlines, February 9

- BART's Potential 'Death Spiral' (SFChron)
- More on BART's Decline Without Funding (LocalNewsMatters, DailyJournal)
- SFMTA Upgrades Cellular (MassTransit)
- Rep. Secures Funds for Peninsula Transit (LocalNewsMatters)
- Battle Over Who Runs Parking in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Dogpatch Potrero Hill Staircase (SFChron)
- San Rafael Public Art (MarinIJ)
- San Diego to Continue Private Car Storage at Public Expense (SFGate)
- Way More Waymos (theCampanille)
- Commentary: More Ferries for San Francisco? (SFChron)
- Commentary: SMART Extension and Other New Trains (RailwayAge)
