today's headlines

Headlines, February 9

8:01 AM PST on February 9, 2026

San Mateo

Advocates Save Humboldt Street Bike Lanes

Some 800 community members show up to preserve bike infrastructure in the city of San Mateo

February 9, 2026
Events

This Week: Smart City Cycling, Bike it Forward, Concord Ride

February 9, 2026
Traffic Safety or Culture War? Trump’s Desire to ‘Own The Libs’ Undermines Safety

February 8, 2026
VTA

Take the Train to the Super Bowl

Transit agencies make a final push from the red zone to encourage people not to drive to the big game. But as usual, cyclists get hosed

February 6, 2026
The Week in Short Video

February 6, 2026
Headlines, February 6

February 6, 2026
