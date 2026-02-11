Skip to Content
Headlines, February 11

8:18 AM PST on February 11, 2026

  • BART's Fight Against Fare Evasion (SFChron)
  • And Even More on BART Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
  • More on VTA Super Bowl Ridership (EastBayTimes)
  • AI Traffic Lights Improve Bus Speeds (LocalNewsMatters)
  • West Oakland's Transit Hub (YIMBY)
  • Confusion in Housing Density Bill (Politico)
  • SF Rents Up, LA's Down, Thanks to Supply (SFChron)
  • Waymo Doesn't Report Every Crash (theFrisc)
  • Waymos aren't Feeling the Love in NYC (Gothamist)
  • Skunk Train Wins Court Battle (SFGate)
  • Mission District's 'Lover's Lane' (KQED)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Marin County

Call to Action: Support Opening the Alto Rail Tunnel for Cyclists and Pedestrians

It would provide a safe, fast, and level route between Mill Valley and Corte Madera/Larkspur

Marin County Bicycle Coalition
February 10, 2026
Another Conspiracy Theory, This One Around a Vehicle Miles Tax, Comes to California

February 10, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 10

February 10, 2026
This Bill Would Give Your Community More Money To Build Its Own Transportation Future

February 9, 2026
Stop Designing Streets for the ‘Average’ Driver

February 9, 2026
San Mateo

Advocates Save Humboldt Street Bike Lanes

Some 800 community members show up to preserve bike infrastructure in the city of San Mateo

February 9, 2026
