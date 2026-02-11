Headlines, February 11

- BART's Fight Against Fare Evasion (SFChron)
- And Even More on BART Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- More on VTA Super Bowl Ridership (EastBayTimes)
- AI Traffic Lights Improve Bus Speeds (LocalNewsMatters)
- West Oakland's Transit Hub (YIMBY)
- Confusion in Housing Density Bill (Politico)
- SF Rents Up, LA's Down, Thanks to Supply (SFChron)
- Waymo Doesn't Report Every Crash (theFrisc)
- Waymos aren't Feeling the Love in NYC (Gothamist)
- Skunk Train Wins Court Battle (SFGate)
- Mission District's 'Lover's Lane' (KQED)
