Headlines, February 12

- 10 Cities with the Best Public Transportation (MoneyDigest)
- Palo Alto to Explore Closing Churchill Rail Crossing (PaloAltoOnline)
- More on BART Fare Gates (ABC7)
- More on West Oakland BART Housing (SFChron)
- 8-Story North Shattuck Housing Approved (Berkeleyside)
- Waymo Expansion (EastBayTimes)
- Waymo's Next Gen Cars (Verge)
- DMV Has a Process for Maybe Sometimes Suspending Licenses of Visually Impaired Drivers? (EastBayTimes)
- Larkspur Bar That Darted into Traffic Almost Repaired (SFGate)
- Bridge Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Electrify Ferries, Tax Vehicles by Weight (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
