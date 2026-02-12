Skip to Content
Headlines, February 12

8:42 AM PST on February 12, 2026

  • 10 Cities with the Best Public Transportation (MoneyDigest)
  • Palo Alto to Explore Closing Churchill Rail Crossing (PaloAltoOnline)
  • More on BART Fare Gates (ABC7)
  • More on West Oakland BART Housing (SFChron)
  • 8-Story North Shattuck Housing Approved (Berkeleyside)
  • Waymo Expansion (EastBayTimes)
  • Waymo's Next Gen Cars (Verge)
  • DMV Has a Process for Maybe Sometimes Suspending Licenses of Visually Impaired Drivers? (EastBayTimes)
  • Larkspur Bar That Darted into Traffic Almost Repaired (SFGate)
  • Bridge Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Electrify Ferries, Tax Vehicles by Weight (SFChron)

Transit

Commentary: Let’s Do Even Better, Bay Area, for the World Cup

VTA boasted about record ridership for the Super Bowl. But that was despite some failings

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Why Does Trump Wants To Punish Cities For Free Buses?

February 11, 2026
Alameda

Eyes on the Street: Shrinking the Gap Between Fruitvale BART and the Cross-Alameda Trail

But there will remain a safety gap on the Fruitvale Avenue bridge

February 11, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Rollout of New Housing-Near-Transit Law Encountering Confusion and Delay

February 11, 2026
Headlines, February 11

February 11, 2026
Marin County

Call to Action: Support Opening the Alto Rail Tunnel for Cyclists and Pedestrians

It would provide a safe, fast, and level route between Mill Valley and Corte Madera/Larkspur

Marin County Bicycle Coalition
February 10, 2026
