This Week: Car Free Happy Hour, Night Biking, Transit Measure Signature Gathering

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car-free, car-light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Tuesday/tonight, February 17, 5:30- 7 p.m., Cellarmaker, 300 Webster Street, Oakland.
- Tuesday/tonight! Night and All-Weather Biking Class. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating urban streets. Tuesday/tonight, February 17, 6- 7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday/tonight! SF Bike Member meeting with District 2 Supervisor Sherrill. Meet your local representative and talk to him about your priorities for street safety and bicycle infrastructure. Tuesday/tonight, February 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Building C, Room C205, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. RSVP Required.
- Friday Muni Pub Crawl. Let Muni move you (safely) from bar to bar. Friday, February 20, 5 p.m. Starts at Standard Deviant Brewing, 280 14th Street, S.F.
- Saturday Public Transit Ballot Measure Signature Gathering. Meet organizers from Connect Bay Area and train to hand out petition supplies. After that, participants will start collecting signatures. Saturday, February 21, 12-2 p.m. Rockridge BART, 5811 Keith Avenue, Oakland.
- Sunday Love Lives in San Francisco Union Square Art. Bring your bike and enjoy the art and activities at Union Square followed by a ride to Duboce Park. Sunday, February 22, 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Union Square Plaza, 225 Stockton Street, S.F. RSVP Required.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.