Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
today's headlines

Headlines, February 20

8:13 AM PST on February 20, 2026

  • Newsom Authorizes Transit Loan (SFGate, SFChron)
  • More on BART's Fiscal Woes (BizTimes)
  • Expansion of Oakland’s East Bay Greenway (Oaklandside)
  • Was a Housing Project Blocked by 'Family Zoning' Plan? (SFChron)
  • Novato Considers Funding Street Safety Projects (MarinIJ)
  • Trump's Assault on EPA Regs Will hit Poor, Minority Areas Hardest (MarinIJ)
  • Bay Bridge Lights to Return (SFChron)
  • Arrest Made in Theft of Oakland Mayor's SUV (EastBayTimes)
  • Want Less Tahoe Traffic, Invest in More Trains Maybe? (SFGate)
  • Future Marin NIMBYs Won't Block Starfleet Academy? (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Lack of Jail Time in West Portal Case Encourages Reckless Driving (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Transit Advocacy

Advocates Breathe Sigh of Relief: Transit Disaster Averted for Now

Governor Newsom signs Bay Area public transit loan to prevent severe service cuts

February 20, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: Take A Belated Valentine’s Day Trip to the Transit Paradise of Paris

February 19, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Women Changing Cities

February 19, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

CalBike: Enforce Existing Laws, Don’t Create New Nuisance Ones

February 19, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, February 19

February 19, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

When The Suburbs Want To Opt Out of Funding Regional Transit

February 18, 2026
See all posts