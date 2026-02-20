Headlines, February 20

- Newsom Authorizes Transit Loan (SFGate, SFChron)
- More on BART's Fiscal Woes (BizTimes)
- Expansion of Oakland’s East Bay Greenway (Oaklandside)
- Was a Housing Project Blocked by 'Family Zoning' Plan? (SFChron)
- Novato Considers Funding Street Safety Projects (MarinIJ)
- Trump's Assault on EPA Regs Will hit Poor, Minority Areas Hardest (MarinIJ)
- Bay Bridge Lights to Return (SFChron)
- Arrest Made in Theft of Oakland Mayor's SUV (EastBayTimes)
- Want Less Tahoe Traffic, Invest in More Trains Maybe? (SFGate)
- Future Marin NIMBYs Won't Block Starfleet Academy? (SFStandard)
- Letters: Lack of Jail Time in West Portal Case Encourages Reckless Driving (SFChron)
