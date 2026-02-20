Headlines, February 20

SFChron) Newsom Authorizes Transit Loan ( SFGate

More on BART's Fiscal Woes ( BizTimes

Expansion of Oakland’s East Bay Greenway ( Oaklandside

Was a Housing Project Blocked by 'Family Zoning' Plan? ( SFChron

Novato Considers Funding Street Safety Projects ( MarinIJ

Trump's Assault on EPA Regs Will hit Poor, Minority Areas Hardest ( MarinIJ

Bay Bridge Lights to Return ( SFChron

Arrest Made in Theft of Oakland Mayor's SUV ( EastBayTimes

Want Less Tahoe Traffic, Invest in More Trains Maybe? ( SFGate

Future Marin NIMBYs Won't Block Starfleet Academy? ( SFStandard

Letters: Lack of Jail Time in West Portal Case Encourages Reckless Driving ( SFChron

