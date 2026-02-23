Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
today's headlines

Headlines, February 23

8:00 AM PST on February 23, 2026

  • Scaring People into Funding Transit (SFStandard)
  • And More on Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
  • Transbay Tube Working Normally After Problem Sunday (SFChron, SFStandard, ABC7)
  • More on HSR Board Approving Cost Increase (SacBee)
  • Speed Cameras Again Confirm the Epidemic of Reckless Driving (SFChron)
  • Can San Francisco Follow Boston's Example, Turn Offices into Homes? (SFChron)
  • More on Cyclist Renewing Push to Open Alto Tunnel (MarinIJ)
  • And Again with "Reopening" Great Highway? (SFExaminer)
  • Transit Fares in San Diego, Compared to Muni and Other Cities (SFGate)
  • Pollution-Eating Trees for West Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Oakland's Economic Trends (SFStandard)
  • Letters: The E-Bike Safety Crisis? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

New Legislation, Backed by Bike Safety Groups, Proposed to Regulate E-Motos/E-Bikes

February 23, 2026
Sunset

The Wonders of Biking in Taiwan

One of San Francisco's most notable urbanists explores Taipei's night markets and bike infrastructure. He wonders: can San Francisco adopt their biking culture?

Joel Engardio
February 23, 2026
Events

This Week: Infrastructure Mapping, SFBike Board, Downtown San José

February 23, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Study: Most Of America’s Paint-Only Bike Paths Are On Our Deadliest Roads

February 22, 2026
Transit Advocacy

Advocates Breathe Sigh of Relief: Transit Disaster Averted for Now

Governor Newsom signs Bay Area public transit loan to prevent severe service cuts

February 20, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Video: Conspiracy Theory Edition

February 20, 2026
See all posts