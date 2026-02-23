Headlines, February 23

- Scaring People into Funding Transit (SFStandard)
- And More on Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
- Transbay Tube Working Normally After Problem Sunday (SFChron, SFStandard, ABC7)
- More on HSR Board Approving Cost Increase (SacBee)
- Speed Cameras Again Confirm the Epidemic of Reckless Driving (SFChron)
- Can San Francisco Follow Boston's Example, Turn Offices into Homes? (SFChron)
- More on Cyclist Renewing Push to Open Alto Tunnel (MarinIJ)
- And Again with "Reopening" Great Highway? (SFExaminer)
- Transit Fares in San Diego, Compared to Muni and Other Cities (SFGate)
- Pollution-Eating Trees for West Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Oakland's Economic Trends (SFStandard)
- Letters: The E-Bike Safety Crisis? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?