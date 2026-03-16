Headlines, March 16

- S.F. Dad Walks to Protest Traffic Violence (SFStandard)
- More on Guerrilla Installation at 4th and Channel (SFChron)
- Will Speed Cameras Slow Reckless Drivers in East Oakland? (SFChron, Oaklandside)
- Berkeley Finishes Painting Curbs Red (Berkeleyside)
- Drivers so Oblivious they Don't Notice a T-Rex (KRON4)
- More on $175 Million Oakland Ramp Widening Project (EastBayTimes)
- Most Merchants Report Uptick Since Opening of Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- 'Equity' Study of Richmond-San Rafael Bike Ban (EastBayTimes)
- Caltrans Destroys Trees in Burlingame (SFChron)
- Commentary: E-Bike Regs Need to Catch Up (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Child's Death Should be Wake Up for SFMTA (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Want to Save BART? Automate it (WashPost)
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