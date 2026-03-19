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today's headlines

Headlines, March 19

7:36 AM PDT on March 19, 2026

  • More on Potential Geary Subway (SFChron)
  • More on Citizen Safety Installation in Mission Bay (KTVU)
  • Naming Contest for San Francisco Ferries (SFChron)
  • Shoreline Park for San Leandro Bay (SFChron)
  • Waymo Illegally Transporting Minors (SFChron, KALW)
  • Disturbing Details on Deadly Oakland Police Chase (Oaklandside)
  • More on Lighting Bay Bridge (SFGate)
  • And Housing NIMBYs Keep NIMBYing (SFGate)
  • Profile of Cousin of Man Killed in VTA Shooting (ABC7)
  • Commentary: Carpooling and Transit Help Avoid High Gas Prices (SFChron)
  • Commentary: San Rafael NIMBYs are Actually Complaining about Plan to Add Lighting to Canal Bike/Ped Path (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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