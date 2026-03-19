Headlines, March 19

- More on Potential Geary Subway (SFChron)
- More on Citizen Safety Installation in Mission Bay (KTVU)
- Naming Contest for San Francisco Ferries (SFChron)
- Shoreline Park for San Leandro Bay (SFChron)
- Waymo Illegally Transporting Minors (SFChron, KALW)
- Disturbing Details on Deadly Oakland Police Chase (Oaklandside)
- More on Lighting Bay Bridge (SFGate)
- And Housing NIMBYs Keep NIMBYing (SFGate)
- Profile of Cousin of Man Killed in VTA Shooting (ABC7)
- Commentary: Carpooling and Transit Help Avoid High Gas Prices (SFChron)
- Commentary: San Rafael NIMBYs are Actually Complaining about Plan to Add Lighting to Canal Bike/Ped Path (MarinIJ)
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