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today's headlines

Headlines, March 24

8:20 AM PDT on March 24, 2026

  • Are Oakland Speed Cameras Performative? (EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area Streets Unsafe, Especially for Seniors (EastBayTimes)
  • Breaking Down California Police Stops (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Funding Measure (CBSNews)
  • San Jose to Strip Cesar Chavez Name from Park, Events (SJSpotlight)
  • Change Cesar Chavez Streets, But What About his Legacy? (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley's Next Dorm Could be 26 Stories (Berkeleyside)
  • Haight Fotomat Becomes Radio Station (SFChron)
  • Letters: West Portal Driver Should at Least Lose Her License (SFChron)
  • Letters: 101 Polluting Our Air (SMDailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Musings on S.F. Public Art (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: SMART Train Hater Wants Everyone Stuck in Traffic (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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