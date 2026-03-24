Headlines, March 24

Are Oakland Speed Cameras Performative? ( EastBayTimes

Bay Area Streets Unsafe, Especially for Seniors ( EastBayTimes

Breaking Down California Police Stops ( SFChron

More on Transit Funding Measure ( CBSNews

San Jose to Strip Cesar Chavez Name from Park, Events ( SJSpotlight

Change Cesar Chavez Streets, But What About his Legacy? ( SFExaminer

Berkeley's Next Dorm Could be 26 Stories ( Berkeleyside

Haight Fotomat Becomes Radio Station ( SFChron

Letters: West Portal Driver Should at Least Lose Her License ( SFChron

Letters: 101 Polluting Our Air ( SMDailyJournal

Commentary: Musings on S.F. Public Art ( SFExaminer

Commentary: SMART Train Hater Wants Everyone Stuck in Traffic ( MarinIJ

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