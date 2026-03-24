Headlines, March 24

- Are Oakland Speed Cameras Performative? (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Streets Unsafe, Especially for Seniors (EastBayTimes)
- Breaking Down California Police Stops (SFChron)
- More on Transit Funding Measure (CBSNews)
- San Jose to Strip Cesar Chavez Name from Park, Events (SJSpotlight)
- Change Cesar Chavez Streets, But What About his Legacy? (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley's Next Dorm Could be 26 Stories (Berkeleyside)
- Haight Fotomat Becomes Radio Station (SFChron)
- Letters: West Portal Driver Should at Least Lose Her License (SFChron)
- Letters: 101 Polluting Our Air (SMDailyJournal)
- Commentary: Musings on S.F. Public Art (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: SMART Train Hater Wants Everyone Stuck in Traffic (MarinIJ)
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