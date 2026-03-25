Headlines, March 25

- Students Fight for Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
- SMART Train Heading for Healdsburg (CBSLocal)
- Muni Bus Driver Hits Pedestrian (KRON4, SFGate, SFStandard)
- More on West Portal Killer Driver Getting License Back (SFChron)
- Bill to Use GPS Devices to Stop Deadly Speeders (SFStandard)
- More on E-Bike Legislation (MarinIJ)
- More Driverless Cars (SFChron)
- More on Push to Save Sunday Streets (MissionLocal)
- Mid-Market Dog Walking Club Builds Community (SFExaminer)
- Do Office Remodels Signal a Downtown Comeback? (SFExaminer)
- Side of Road/Embankment Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (EastBayTimes)
- Don't Name Streets After Me (SFStandard)
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