Headlines, March 25

Students Fight for Transit Funding ( EastBayTimes

SMART Train Heading for Healdsburg ( CBSLocal

SFGate, SFStandard) Muni Bus Driver Hits Pedestrian ( KRON4

More on West Portal Killer Driver Getting License Back ( SFChron

Bill to Use GPS Devices to Stop Deadly Speeders ( SFStandard

More on E-Bike Legislation ( MarinIJ

More Driverless Cars ( SFChron

More on Push to Save Sunday Streets ( MissionLocal

Mid-Market Dog Walking Club Builds Community ( SFExaminer

Do Office Remodels Signal a Downtown Comeback? ( SFExaminer

Side of Road/Embankment Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( EastBayTimes

Don't Name Streets After Me ( SFStandard

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