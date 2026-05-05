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today's headlines

Headlines, May 5

8:50 AM PDT on May 5, 2026
Headlines, May 5
  • Muni Ridership Closer than Ever to Pre-Covid Levels (SFExaminer)
  • What will HSR Ultimately Cost? (FresnoBee)
  • Who Owns ROW South of Tamien? (SJSpotlight)
  • More on Presidio’s Electric Buses (VoiceofSF)
  • Cycling Safety and Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto (SJSpotlight)
  • If Only Police Worked that Hard at Stopping Reckless Car Drivers (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in South S.F. (EastBayTimes, DailyJournal)
  • Big Housing and Office Project in Menlo Park Paused (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Muralist Dan Fontes Dies (SFGate)
  • Gubernatorial Candidate Mentions Trains (SFChron)
  • Letters: Let’s Lump All E-Bikes Together? (EastBayTimes)

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