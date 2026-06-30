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Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 30

8:01 AM PDT on June 30, 2026
Headlines, June 30
  • Higher Transit Fares, Bridge Tolls (VoiceofSF, SFExaminer)
  • More on BART Funding Measure (TriCityVoice)
  • Old BART Car to Become Eatery (SFChron)
  • Downtown Office Filling Up Again (SFChron)
  • Development Corporation Proposed for Downtown Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Tiburon Sidewalk Dining (MarinIJ)
  • Mission District Housing Whittled Down (MissionLocal)
  • Housing in Downtown San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • New Housing on the Peninsula has Plummeted (DailyJournal)
  • Golden Gate Bridge to Close to Drivers, Cyclists and Pedestrians on July 4 (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Don’t Give Up on Industry, S.F. (SFStandard)

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Today's Headlines

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