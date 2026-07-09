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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 9

8:33 AM PDT on July 9, 2026
Headlines, July 9
  • More on BART Fare Gates (SFChron)
  • More on Muni’s Delays on the 4th (SFChron, VoiceofSF)
  • Daylighting Creates Space for More Bikeshare (LocalNewsMatters)
  • SF Centre Mall Back on the Market (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Palo Alto Project Uses New Transit Housing Law (SJSpotlight)
  • Oakland Transportation Director Josh Rowan Complaints about City Administrator and Other Officials (Oaklandside)
  • More on Caltrans’s Underwater Highway Boondoggle (Grist)
  • Is Planning Department Now Just Doing Ministerial Approvals? (MissionLocal)
  • Danville Cracks Down on E Bikes (SFGate)
  • SF Coastal Trail Connects National Park Sites (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Shocked that Oil Companies are Deceitful? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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