Advocates and Officials Celebrate San Pablo Ave. Complete Streets Project in El Cerrito
It's 1.5 miles. And it's a template for a possible future for the entire corridor. And maybe for state highways everywhere
By Roger Rudick
3:33 PM PDT on July 13, 2026
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