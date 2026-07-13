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This Week: San Pablo Bike Lanes, Islais Creek, Wayward in Hayward

8:02 AM PDT on July 13, 2026
This Week: San Pablo Bike Lanes, Islais Creek, Wayward in Hayward

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! El Cerrito Del Norte San Pablo Ave Protected Bikeway Grand Opening. This project improves safety, accessibility, and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users. Monday/today, July 13, 11 a.m., Mayfair Pedestrian Walkway, 11600 San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito.
  • Monday/tonight! D10 Islais Creek Bridge Meeting. The Better and Safer Streets Collaborative is hosting a District 10 community meeting to discuss the Islais Creek Bridge closure and its transportation impacts on the Bayview neighborhood. Monday/tonight, July 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Southeast Community Center, 1550 Evans Ave., S.F. RSVP.
  • Tuesday 6th Ave & California Morning Pop-Up. This SFMTA project aims to improve the Muni 1 California bus route from 33rd Avenue to Steiner Street. Come learn about it. Tuesday, July 14, 8 a.m.-9 a.m., Corner of 6th Avenue and California, S.F.
  • Wednesday Wayward in Hayward. Join this monthly social ride. Wednesday, July 15, 6:30-9 p.m., starts at Hayward City Hall Plaza, 777 B Street, Hayward.
  • Saturday Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle (Woodstock) 2nd Anniversary Ride. Join Bike East Bay and celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the Woodstock water shuttle service with a ride around Alameda. Saturday, July 18, 10:30 a.m (roll out 11:00 am)- 2 p.m.. Starts at Fruitvale BART; ends at Jack London Square.
  • Saturday Richmond Night Market Pop-Up. This SFMTA project aims to improve the 1 California route from 33rd Avenue to Steiner Street. Come learn about it. Saturday, July 18, 4-8 p.m., Richmond Night Market on Clement between 22nd and 25th Avenues, S.F.
  • Sunday Sunday Streets Mission District. Bring your friends and family out to Valencia Street to enjoy all that the neighborhood has to offer. Sunday, July 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Valencia Street between 14th-24th, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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