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Headlines, August 28

7:13 AM PDT on August 28, 2026
Headlines, August 28
  • Judge Dismisses Suit Against Transit Funding Measure (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Botched Launch of Clipper II (KQED)
  • San Mateo Caltrain-Area Developments Improve Trip Counts (DailyJournal)
  • District 8 Candidates Promise Changes at Muni (BAR)
  • 130 Years of Cyclists Getting Hurt and Killed on Market Street (SFStandard)
  • SFPD Aren’t Ticketing for Speeding? (SFChron)
  • Marin Might Realign Mill Valley’s Multi-Use Pathway (MarinIJ)
  • Caltrans Pouring More Money into Sinking Highway (SFChron)
  • SoCal Cities Decide to Care that People are Dying on Coast Highway (SFGate)
  • Rename Embarcadero Plaza for Art Agnos? (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Old BART Cars in Museum (RailwayAge)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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