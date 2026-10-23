8 Things Streetsbloggers Who Haven’t Voted Yet Should Know Before November 3
As part of a federally recognized 501c(3) public charity, Streetsblog can’t endorse candidates, but we do want you to vote. We can endorse ballot measures, and our full endorsements can be found at the bottom of this article.
In-person voting expands statewide. If your county hadn’t already started, today’s the day.
November 3
Election Day
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also drop off a completed ballot by 8 p.m. or mail it with an Election Day postmark.
Personally, given the shenanigans that are going on at the federal level, Streetsblog recommends avoiding the post office and voting in-person or at a ballot dropoff. Don’t know how to find a dropoff? Check your county’s schedule or visit the California Secretary of State’s voting website.
November 10
Deadline for mailed ballots to arrive.
A ballot postmarked on or before November 3 must be received by county election officials no later than seven days after Election Day. Remember, just because a ballot is put in the mail on November 3, does not mean it will be postmarked that day given changes in rules by the Trump Administration. Streetsblog made this video last year explaining the issue. It includes a map telling you what areas you can put your ballot in the mail on election day and have it postmarked correctly.
Get email, text or phone notifications about ballot delivery, receipt, acceptance and potential problems. Once the ballot is received, you’re still not done. Use the state’s voter-status system to check whether your ballot was counted.
If your ballot is rejected or requires a signature correction, follow the instructions from your county elections office. Tracking helps you identify a problem while there is still time to address it.
5. What if your ballot never arrived, or you lost it?
You still have options.
Contact your county elections office to request a replacement ballot.
Visit an in-person voting location to get help.
If you have a mail ballot but want to vote in person, bring it with you if possible. If you cannot surrender it, tell the election worker. You may be asked to vote provisionally while officials verify that you have not already voted.
Don’t cast a second ballot expecting both to count. Election officials check for duplicate voting.
6. Know your rights if something goes wrong
Is your name isn’t on the voter list? Ask an election worker about a provisional ballot or same-day registration.
Have you moved? If you moved within California, ask your county elections office how to update your registration and vote at your current address.
Do you need disability accommodations? Contact your county elections office about accessible voting equipment and other assistance.
Do you need language assistance? Ask about translated materials and assistance in your preferred language.
A provisional ballot is not automatically rejected. Election officials verify eligibility and count the ballot if the requirements are met. You have the right to find out whether it was counted and, if not, why.
7. You don’t have to vote on every race or measure
If there are candidates or ballot measures you don’t feel prepared to decide, you can leave those selections blank. Your other valid votes can still be counted.
Review the official voter guide and your local ballot before voting if you can, especially if your ballot includes city, county, school board or special district contests.
That Being Said…
8. Here are Streetsblog endorsements
As mentioned at the start, Streetsblog can’t endorse candidates for office, but Streetsblog can endorse ballot measures if they are related to our mission. Here are the endorsements that Streetsblog has made in this election.
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