This Week: Vote!
By Roger Rudick
8:22 AM PST on November 2, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Headlines, November 2
November 2, 2026
Would Ending Seasonal Clock Changes Make Streets Safer for People Outside Cars?
Saturday night Halloween celebrations and a seasonal time change converged this year to create what some fear were uniquely dangerous conditions on US roads. But would ditching the clock change really have saved pedestrian and cyclist lives?
November 1, 2026
Opinion: Robotaxis Need Clear Rules — Even in ‘Exceptional’ Situations
Maybe a robotaxi is safer than a human driver on an "average" road under "normal" conditions — but what will it do when things get unruly?
November 1, 2026
Weekend Roundup: BART Ridership Still Going Up, More Speed Cameras Needed…
...and tides take out Woodstock
October 30, 2026
The Week in Short Video
Not all cameras are equal, BRT construction in LA, America's love affair with cars is ending, slow trains in SF, and the frustration of returning money for better bikeways in SD.
October 30, 2026