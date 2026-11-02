Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Events

This Week: Vote!

8:22 AM PST on November 2, 2026
This Week: Vote!

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Election Day. Get your ballot in before it’s too late! Tuesday, November 3, Polls are open 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Find your polling location. Still undecided? Here is Streetsblog’s voter guide
  • Wednesday Cities Preparing for El Niño. During this SPUR talk, city officials will discuss flood preparations. Wednesday, November 4, 12-1:15 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
  • Thursday Light up the Night. Swing by the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition office and grab a free bike light if you need one. Thursday, November 5, 5-7 p.m. SFBike headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council. The council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff. Thursday, November 5, 5:30 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Thursday Car-Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, car-free curious, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Thursday, November 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Temescal Brewing, 4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
  • Saturday Scooter Safety Skills. This free drop-in workshop gives participants an overview of the basic skills needed for riding a scooter safely. Saturday, November 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dolores Huerta Elementary School, 65 Chenery Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, November 8, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Events

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

today's headlines

Headlines, November 2

November 2, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Pedestrian Crashes

Would Ending Seasonal Clock Changes Make Streets Safer for People Outside Cars?

November 1, 2026
Streetsblog USA |autonomous cars

Opinion: Robotaxis Need Clear Rules — Even in ‘Exceptional’ Situations

November 1, 2026
BART

Weekend Roundup: BART Ridership Still Going Up, More Speed Cameras Needed…

October 30, 2026
Streetsblog California |Video

The Week in Short Video

October 30, 2026
See all posts