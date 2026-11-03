Headlines, November 3
By Roger Rudick
7:59 AM PST on November 3, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
The Races Transportation Reformers Are Watching This Midterms
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The reaction to Becerra's comments about a vehicle-miles-traveled tax shows how difficult it has become to have an honest conversation about transportation funding in California.
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