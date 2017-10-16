BART Makes Some Progress on Noise

BART's Hayward shop. Photo: Streetsblog.
BART's Hayward shop. Photo: Streetsblog.

BART has been busy reshaping its wheels as part of a strategy to reduce the system’s notorious howl. Initial results show it’s working. “The new, reduced-contact wheel profile has shown as much as a 15 dB decrease in interior noise on the current fleet” wrote the transit operator in a release put out today. “By slightly tapering the wheel profile using the latest simulated modeling techniques, we hoped to reduce metal-on-metal contact and its consequences.”

15 dB may not seem like much, but the decibel scale is logarithmic—like the Richter Scale—meaning just a few points of numerical difference represents a huge improvement in noise reduction. BART provided this visual representation of the noise levels of the new and old wheel profile:

noiseprofile
This chart gives a sense of the relative noise produced by the old BART wheels (seen at bottom) and the new, seen above. Image: BART

As Streetsblog readers will recall, BART’s new trains–the first ones should show up in service around Thanksgiving–have a tapered or conical cross-section to its wheel, which is standard on railroads throughout the world. However, when BART was designed back in the 1970s, its engineers opted for a flat wheel profile. The idea was to reduce the amount of side-to-side jostling that can occur on a train at higher speeds. However, it resulted in excessive and uneven rail wear, notably on curves. The flat, 1970s-designed wheels, over time, grind an oscillation pattern into the rails–known as corrugation–and, in effect, turn them into miles-long, hideous-sounding violin strings. That’s why legacy subway systems, such as New York’s, are loud, but don’t produce BART’s uniquely deafening howl.

BARTs new cars have a tapered profile more like standard train wheels. Image: A still from BART's promotional video
BARTs new cars have a tapered profile more like standard train wheels. They’re also in the process of grinding wheels on the current fleet to achieve this standard profile. Image: A still from a BART promotional video

Of course, don’t throw out your ear plugs yet. “Currently, 13 percent of our legacy fleet has been outfitted with the new wheel profile,” wrote BART officials, “and we estimate 90 percent will be converted by the end of 2019.”

As the new wheels are phased in, BART will have to grind the rails smooth to remove that “violin string” corrugation pattern. The agency says the rail grinding will “… take place during maintenance hours overnight over approximately five years. There will be three phases, with six grinding passes per phase over the entire 235-mile system.  That’s roughly 4,000 miles of rail grinding between now and 2022, about the same distance as a drive from San Francisco to Chicago and back.”

By then it might actually be possible to have a conversation on BART without yelling.

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

  • Sanchez Resident

    I think I have tinnitus because of the noise from the wheels while riding BART.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New BART Cars Show Agency is on the Right Track

By Roger Rudick |
BART seems to be digging itself out of a month’s worth of power problems and delays on the Pittsburgh/Bay Point Line. But, no doubt, it’s only a matter of time before BART gets slammed again, given the age of its fleet. Indeed, its rolling stock is so old, the agency is reduced to searching for […]

Say What?

By Chris Carlsson |
The vibrations and rumble of cable cars used to occur on many of San Francisco’s streets. We are often attracted to city life for the energy, the boisterousness, the noise. I am a city guy having lived all my life in cities (born in Brooklyn, Chicago until age 10, Oakland until 17, and San Francisco […]
One of the new bike racks at 16th and Mission BART. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

BART’s New Green Machine Bike Racks

By Roger Rudick |
BART has launched a pilot project at 16th Street/Mission and Pleasant Hill stations of a new type of bike storage security device. They’re called “Bike Keep” racks, but Streetsblog prefers to call them the “Green Machines.” Register to use them here. From the BART release on the new rack/Clipper-activated locking devices: A new generation of […]

Board Challengers Hope to Change Culture at BART

By Matthew Roth |
With the anti-incumbency narrative dominating elections this fall, it shouldn’t be a surprise that two of the longest-serving BART board directors are facing stiff competition from upstart challengers who claim they have lost touch with the electorate they serve. Far from the anti-government Tea Party rhetoric, however, the two candidates providing the greatest challenge to […]