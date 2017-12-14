BART’s Excursion Fare: How the Agency Earns Millions from Passengers Not Riding Trains

Is BART fleecing unsuspecting customers with its 'Excursion Fare?' Photo: BART
If you’re a frequent BART rider, chances are you’ve been in a situation where you need to exit a station shortly after entering it. Maybe you heard an announcement that BART is experiencing systemwide delays and you need to find another means of transportation. Maybe you just missed a train late at night, and instead of waiting 20 minutes, you decide to catch an Uber. Or maybe you forgot something at your home/work/car/etc. and need to run back out of the station to fetch the item. If this has happened to you, chances are you’ve been hit by BART’s Excursion Fare.

BART charges a $5.75 Excursion Fare anytime a rider enters and exits the same station, regardless of whether the exit occurred within three minutes or three hours. The fare is equal to three short trips (e.g. Berkeley to Oakland, $1.95) or one long Transbay trip (e.g. San Francisco to Concord, $5.80). It is briefly mentioned in BART’s Fare and Schedule guide, which says: “BART’s Excursion Fare allows anyone to tour the BART system (all 46 stations) for up to three hours on a $5.75 fare, as long as you enter and exit at the same station.”

One could be forgiven for missing BART’s ‘Excursion Fare’ Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Why does the Excursion Fare exist? According to a 2010 interview with then BART spokesman Linton Johnson, the fare was developed when BART first opened in 1972–a time when people would tour the system for the novelty of the experience. Forty-five years later, the Excursion Fare has strangely persisted; only these days, nearly all Excursion Fares are collected from everyday riders, as opposed to novelty seekers. Charging a triple premium fare to not use a service is without precedent amongst BART’s peer agencies.

BART’s Excursion Fare ridership is small, but by no means trivial. In October 2017, Excursion Fares accounted for approximately 1,600-weekday boardings or 0.37 percent of average ridership. Excursion Fares make up almost as many riders as the Oakland Airport Connector. On weekends when service is less frequent, Excursion Fares are double that of weekdays, totaling 0.73 percent of ridership (about 1,100 boardings). This total is higher than weekend boardings at six BART stations. The share of Excursion fares has stayed relatively constant over the past 15 years despite BART’s passive encouragement of riders to avoid such fares by consulting a station agent.

On an annual basis, revenues from Excursion Fares add up. BART had an estimated 584,000 Excursion Fare trips last year. Assuming each passenger pays a full fare of $5.75, BART earned approximately $3.4 million off of such trips. It is no wonder why the Excursion Fare has survived over four decades–it makes BART a lot of easy money.

There is no good reason why Excursion Fares should exist: they are unfair, dishonest, inequitable, poorly communicated, and often prompted by BART’s own shortcomings and delays. A product that exists solely to make money from mistakes and misinformation is not a public service; it is a scam. BART needs to ditch Excursion Fares once and for all.

This guest post was written by the staff at GJEL Accident Attorneys. GJEL is a sponsor of Streetsblog San Francisco.

  • asheemm

    Given that Clipper card can manage transfers for SFMUNI, it should be able to ‘cancel’ a BART gate entry if its exited from within a few minutes.

  • mx

    I know this is a sponsored post, but I just want to say I love this kind of nuts-and-bolts consumer transit reporting on Streetsblog SF and hope to see more of it. Big picture stuff is fun to talk about, but publications like this one can make a big difference focusing on trying to get some of the little things fixed that make a big difference to the passenger experience. (Say, why are the BART ticket machines at Powell always out of service and most of them only take debit cards?)

  • ZA_SF

    I wonder how many buskers/street musicians use this to cost-effectively raise some money in-system and still end their day where they began?

  • mx

    There’s no good reason for them to do so, since it’s cheaper to just ride one stop twice than to pay the excursion fare. You can ride between Montgomery and Embarcadero for $1.95 instead of paying $5.75 to ride from Montgomery to Montgomery.

    I do wonder how many of the people paying the excursion fare are really those with lost tickets though. I pay my fares, but it would be easy enough to save a few bucks on expensive trips, especially airport trips, by “losing” your ticket and paying the excursion fare rather than the full fare.

  • YohanSF

    The first time I got hit with the excursion fare I wanted to punch somebody.

    The second time, I left via the emergency exit. The next day I played dumb and the bart agent reset my clipper card as if I had done a one-station trip.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    FYI if you really do just go in and out of a station, you can ask the agent and they will put a little sticker on your card or ticket, and then the next time you go into a station the agent will fix your card. It is a hassle, and only works if the agent is actually on duty, but it beats getting cheated out of six bucks.

    They could head off a lot of this by putting arrival boards outside the gates at stations.

  • Jeff Gonzales

    I’ve definitely used the fare somewhat often in the past e.g. when picking up someone from another station. Due to length it was cheaper than exiting at the other end and reentering. It would be nice to have data about how long the excursion was – probably anything over half an hour is people actually using it purposely.

    Also what happens if you exit after the same station more than three hours later?

  • DrunkEngineer

    The author argues that all these Excursion fares are from riders who unintentionally tagged out of the system. But there are many other possible explanations. Perhaps they have de-magnetized paper tickets which are only sporadically being read at one end of the trip (a common problem, especially in the rainy season). Still others might be fare-evading and not using faregates at both ends of the trip. Without more data, it is pure speculation to say that BART is scamming riders.

