Today’s Headlines
- Cleaning up BART (EastBayTimes)
- More on Crusade to Clean up 16th and Mission (KQED)
- Civic Center Playground Opens (SFGate)
- Update on Lake Merritt Green Street (Hoodline)
- MTC Grant Explores Future of Streets (EastBayTimes)
- More on Uber’s Relationship with Public Transit (The Verge)
- More on New Bus Stop Lights (SFWeekly)
- HAWK Beacon Fail in San Bruno (Kron4)
- Complications with San Jose’s LED Streetlight Conversion (EastBayTimes)
- Housing Prices are Still just Plain Crazy (SFGate, Curbed)
- Marin Motorist Who Ran Down Cyclists to Stand Trial (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Caltrans Needs to Clean up its Act (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Note: Streetsblog will not publish on President’s Day, Monday, February 19.