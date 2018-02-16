Today’s Headlines

  • Cleaning up BART (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Crusade to Clean up 16th and Mission (KQED)
  • Civic Center Playground Opens (SFGate)
  • Update on Lake Merritt Green Street (Hoodline)
  • MTC Grant Explores Future of Streets (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Uber’s Relationship with Public Transit (The Verge)
  • More on New Bus Stop Lights (SFWeekly)
  • HAWK Beacon Fail in San Bruno (Kron4)
  • Complications with San Jose’s LED Streetlight Conversion (EastBayTimes)
  • Housing Prices are Still just Plain Crazy (SFGate, Curbed)
  • Marin Motorist Who Ran Down Cyclists to Stand Trial (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Caltrans Needs to Clean up its Act (SFChron)

Note: Streetsblog will not publish on President’s Day, Monday, February 19.