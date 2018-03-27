Today’s Headlines

No Companies File for Driverless Permit Yet (SFExaminer)

Cable Car is too Expensive (SFChron)

Woman Struck by Muni Bus (SFExaminer)

BART’s San Jose Subway Decision (EastBayTimes)

SF Population Continues to Grow (Curbed)

Most Governor Candidates Against Housing Bill (EastBayTimes)

Office Towers at West Oakland BART (Hoodline)

D10 Urbanists Debate (Hoodline)

Another E-scooter Pop Up (SFBay)

Unclear if Police will Cite Uber Driver who Drove Down Stairs (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

Negligent Driver Sentenced to Six Years (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Commentary: Will Regional Measure 3 Funds Get Diverted? (SFChron)

